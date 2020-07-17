Fatal house fire claims 2 lives in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - According to WWL-TV, two people were killed in a house fire that took more than 40 firefighters to get under control Thursday night.

Around 8:40 p.m. the New Orleans Fire Department responded to a home engulfed in flames at the corner of Desire and Urquhart streets.

Fifteen units responded to the scene, including the State Fire Marshal's Office and New Orleans EMS.

When crews got the fire under control around 9 p.m. a search was conducted. Firefighters found one man dead towards the back of the home and another man dead in the middle bedroom.

Cause of fire is unknown at the time.

State Fire Marshal's Office and NOFD are investigating the incident.