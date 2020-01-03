Fatal hit and run on Airline Hwy leaves 73-year-old man dead

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police Traffic Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal hit and run that occurred in the 6400 block of Airline Hwy around 6:30 p.m., Thursday.

Ulysses Williams, 73, was struck by a red Toyota pick-up truck that was traveling northbound on Airline Highway while he tried to cross the road.

Williams was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The vehicle involved in the crash fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the BRPD Traffic Homicide Division at 389-7819 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.