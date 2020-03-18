Fatal Florida Boulevard crash kills one, driver arrested for OWI, vehicular homicide

Police report arresting 19-year-old Lester Tejada for getting behind the wheel after consuming alcohol and causing a fatal crash on Florida Blvd. Photo: Baton Rouge Police (mugshot)

BATON ROUGE - Police say a 19-year-old man who got behind the wheel after consuming alcohol and caused a fatal crash has been arrested.

Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department report that Lester Tejada was speeding while driving a 2015 Chrysler on a Saturday night (February 8).

The 19-year-old allegedly approached the intersection of Florida Boulevard and Green Oak Drive as the traffic light turned red.

Tejada reportedly told police he tried to hit the brakes "but they did not work."

According to an official report, after careening through the red light and hitting a 2018 Honda Civic, Tejada crashed into a metal traffic signal pole in the center median.

Police say the crash killed the front passenger in Tejada's vehicle, a person identified as Moises Lanza.

Lanza died on the scene and the other two passengers in Tejada's vehicle suffered moderate injuries.

Authorities say these two, who were in the Chrysler's backseat at the time of the crash, were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

According to a police report, a test of Tejada's blood alcohol level (BAC) revealed that he'd been drinking; he had a BAC of 0.10%, which is over the legal limit of 0.08%.

He was also reportedly operating a vehicle without either a driver's license or car insurance.

Tejada was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on multiple charges, which include reckless operation, speeding, vehicular homicide, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

