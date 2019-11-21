72°
Fatal fire in Natchitoches leaves one person dead, another injured

Thursday, November 21 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal

NATCHITOCHES – A mobile home fire in Natchitoches resulted in one person’s death and left another person injured.

State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating the incident, which was called in around 8 a.m., Wednesday.

An elderly man and his son were occupants of the home at the time of the fire.

Officials say more information will be released as it becomes available.  

