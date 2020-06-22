Fatal Father's Day crash in Evangeline Parish kills passenger, injures small child, and driver

EVANGELINE PARISH - Troopers with Louisiana State Police were dispatched to I-49 near milepost 43 where a 22-year-old woman was killed in a tragic, Sunday night crash.

According to police, Destiny Ates and a seven-month-old child were passengers in a 2001 Ford Explorer driven by Donald Ates Jr. as the three headed southbound on I-49, north of LA Hwy 29. While en route, the Explorer ran off the road, hit a guardrail, and began to overturn in the median.

Police say Destiny Ates was wearing a seatbelt but suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by the St. Landry Parish Coroner's Office.

The seven-month-old child and the driver, Donald Ates, were both rushed to an area hospital for treatment.

The child was properly restrained at the time of the crash and sustained minor injuries. Donald Ates had not been wearing a seatbelt during the incident and police say he was ejected from the vehicle, which resulted in moderate injuries.

According to authorities, impairment is unknown at this time, but a toxicology sample was taken from Donald Ates for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.