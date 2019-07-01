Fatal crash reported on I-10 West in Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH - Emergency crews were called to a fatal crash on the interstate in Ascension Parish.

Expect heavier than normal delays on I-10 West near US 61 (Airline Highway) due to an accident off the roadway. Use caution in the area. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) July 1, 2019

The crash was reported before 5 a.m. on I-10 West near Airline Highway. It's unclear how many vehicles were involved.

UPDATE: Crash now on shoulder — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) July 1, 2019

Details are limited.