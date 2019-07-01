73°
Latest Weather Blog
Fatal crash reported on I-10 West in Ascension Parish
ASCENSION PARISH - Emergency crews were called to a fatal crash on the interstate in Ascension Parish.
Expect heavier than normal delays on I-10 West near US 61 (Airline Highway) due to an accident off the roadway. Use caution in the area.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) July 1, 2019
The crash was reported before 5 a.m. on I-10 West near Airline Highway. It's unclear how many vehicles were involved.
UPDATE: Crash now on shoulder— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) July 1, 2019
Details are limited.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Violent night in BR leaves many injured after shootings - two at...
-
Completion of Government Street Diet pushed back
-
Violent night in BR leaves many injured after shootings - two at...
-
State shuts down massage parlor after residents report suspicious activity
-
Social media user says she captured bar shooting in chaotic viral video...