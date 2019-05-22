84°
Fatal crash reported on I-10 W in Iberville Parish

May 22, 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

IBERVILLE PARISH - Louisiana State Police were called to a fatal crash in Iberville Parish Wednesday morning.

The crash happened before 8 a.m. on I-10 West at mile marker 134. Details about the crash weren't provided.

The roadway is open, but congestion has been reported in the area.

