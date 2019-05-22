84°
Latest Weather Blog
Fatal crash reported on I-10 W in Iberville Parish
IBERVILLE PARISH - Louisiana State Police were called to a fatal crash in Iberville Parish Wednesday morning.
The crash happened before 8 a.m. on I-10 West at mile marker 134. Details about the crash weren't provided.
All lanes are open on I-10 West at Mile Marker 134 (past Ramah). Congestion remains at LA 77 (Grosse Tete).— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) May 22, 2019
The roadway is open, but congestion has been reported in the area.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Thousands in EBR complain about missed trash pick-ups
-
New Baton Rouge baseball team facing tight stadium renovation deadline
-
Teachers allege misconduct by McKinley High administrators, demand more oversight
-
Assumption Parish continues to see rising water
-
Company claims all is well as thousands complain over missed trash pick-ups