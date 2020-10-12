76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Fatal crash on I-12 West claims one life

1 hour 35 minutes 40 seconds ago Monday, October 12 2020 Oct 12, 2020 October 12, 2020 9:43 PM October 12, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Police were called to a fatal crash that claimed one life Sunday night.

Around 10:30 p.m. Edwin Garcia died at the scene.

The crash occurred on I-12 West near O'Neal Lane when Garcia was driving a 2007 Nissan Murano when he lost control and left the roadway causing the Murano to roll. Garcia then was ejected from the vehicle.

Officials are still investigating the incident. 

