Fatal Crash on Florida Street
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred around 7:50pm last night in the 2600 block of Florida St.
49 year-old Rochelle Stewart was struck by a 2015 Nissan Pathfinder while attempting to cross the roadway.
Stewart was transported to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
This traffic crash is still under investigation.
