Fatal crash leaves one person dead on Greenwell Springs Rd.

UPDATE: BRPD say 81-year-old Dorothy Zumo was killed in the crash. Police say she lost control making a legal U-turn and struck another vehicle head on.

Zumo died at the scene.

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews are responding to a fatal car crash on Greenwell Springs Rd. Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened on Jan. 4 near Aletha Dr. around 1:13 p.m.

Around 1:40 p.m. one person was pronounced dead on the the scene by the coroner.

Police are still investigating.