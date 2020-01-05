56°
Fatal crash leaves one person dead on Greenwell Springs Rd.

Saturday, January 04 2020
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

UPDATE: BRPD say 81-year-old Dorothy Zumo was killed in the crash. Police say she lost control making a legal U-turn and struck another vehicle head on.

Zumo died at the scene.

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews are responding to a fatal car crash on Greenwell Springs Rd. Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened on Jan. 4 near Aletha Dr. around 1:13 p.m.

Around 1:40 p.m. one person was pronounced dead on the the scene by the coroner.

Police are still investigating.

