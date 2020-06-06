Fatal crash in Terrebonne Parish claims the life of a 62-year-old man

GIBSON - Troopers responded to a fatal car crash Saturday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m. the Louisiana State Police started an investigation on a single-vehicle crash on LA 182 just west of LA 20.

The crash claimed the life of 62-year-old Arlington Porter.

Officials discovered that when Porter was traveling west on LA 182 in a 2006 Mercedes CL350 he ran off the roadway when he tried to take a left curve.

In result, Porter struck a tree and his vehicle caught fire.

According to LSP, several passing motorists removed him from the vehicle, but he succumbed to his injuries on scene. Porter was wearing his seat belt at the time of the incident.

Impairment is unknown at the time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists to make good, safe decisions behind the wheel. Never drive while impaired or distracted, always ensure every occupant is buckled up, and obey all traffic laws.

Troop C has investigated 13 fatal crashes involving 14 deaths in 2020.