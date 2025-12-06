54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Fatal crash closes Highway 16 near Gourdon Lane in Livingston Parish

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON - Authorities responded to a fatal crash in Livingston Parish on Saturday around 12 p.m., according to emergency responders. 

Responders said the crash left one person dead and another injured.

Highway 16 near Gourdan Lane is currently closed due to the incident. 

The injured individual is currently being transported to Our Lady of the Lake. 

