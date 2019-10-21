76°
Latest Weather Blog
Fatal crash at Whiskey Bay exit
WHISKEY BAY - A fatal accident involving a tractor trailer has occurred near the Whiskey Bay Hwy exit on I-10.
Louisiana State Police confirm that a tractor trailer exited the roadway on I-10 westbound at the Whiskey Bay exit, struck the bridge rail and caused an accident that left one person dead.
The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office says the driver of the tractor trailer may have fallen asleep behind the wheel and accidentally driven off the bridge.
Louisiana State Police are leading an investigation into the incident.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Update on Crane Demolition in NOLA
-
St. George annexation petition expected to be filed Monday
-
Pointe Coupee Parish prioritzed 30 roads for repair
-
Planned implosion at collapsed New Orleans hotel has been completed
-
Risque painting at downtown art gallery causes rubber-necking among sidewalk traffic