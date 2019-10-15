Fatal crash at Pete's Hwy and Edgewood, leaves one person dead

DENHAM SPRINGS -Authorities say the body of deceased man was found lying on the side of the road near Pete's Hwy. and Edgewood.

The Denham Springs Police Department found the body around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, and concluded that the man had most likely been struck by a vehicle.

Police say the driver of an unknown vehicle apparently fled the scene after colliding with the individual.

Investigators are working to determine the make and model of the vehicle.

The identity of the victim is pending.

More information on the incident will be released as it becomes available.