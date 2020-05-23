71°
Latest Weather Blog
Fatal car crash in East Feliciana Parish claims one life
JACKSON - Troopers are investigating a fatal car crash that happened Saturday afternoon.
According to Louisiana State Police, around 1 p.m. authorities responded to US Hwy 61 in reference to a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of 55-year-old Benjamin Young of Greensburg.
The incident occurred on n US Hwy 61 south of LA Hwy 68 in East Feliciana Parish.
Officials discovered that when Young was traveling southbound on US Hwy 61 in a 2013 Ford F-350 he ran off the road and struck a tree. Striking the tree caused the vehicle to overturn and enter a ravine.
Young was pronounced dead on the scene.
Impairment is unknown at this time, but a toxicology sample was taken from Young for testing.
The investigation is still ongoing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2 Make a Difference
-
Despite all odds, newlyweds celebrate love amid global pandemic
-
BREC Summer camps filling quickly as new safety measures limit capacity
-
Southern University partners with food bank to distribute free food, Friday
-
Livingston Parish lays out plans for high school graduations, ACT testing and...
Sports Video
-
Kenan Cooper is first from West Feliciana to swim collegialety
-
LSU rolls out new turf in Tiger Stadium overnight
-
LSU Coaches dish on latest with football team
-
New West Feliciana football coach unsure of when he'll meet his new...
-
Walker's Christian Cassels signing with Belhaven is true comeback story