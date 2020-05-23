71°
Fatal car crash in East Feliciana Parish claims one life

Saturday, May 23 2020
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

JACKSON - Troopers are investigating a fatal car crash that happened Saturday afternoon.

According to Louisiana State Police, around 1 p.m. authorities responded to US Hwy 61 in reference to a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of 55-year-old Benjamin Young of Greensburg.

The incident occurred on n US Hwy 61 south of LA Hwy 68 in East Feliciana Parish.

Officials discovered that when Young was traveling southbound on US Hwy 61 in a 2013 Ford F-350 he ran off the road and struck a tree. Striking the tree caused the vehicle to overturn and enter a ravine.

Young was pronounced dead on the scene.

Impairment is unknown at this time, but a toxicology sample was taken from Young for testing. 

The investigation is still ongoing. 

