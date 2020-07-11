85°
Latest Weather Blog
Fatal car crash claims one life; emergency crews transport four people to hospital
BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews are responding to a fatal car crash Saturday afternoon.
Around 2:45 p.m. the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the intersection of Old Hammond Highway and E. Carriage House Rd.
According to paramedics, one person was pronounced dead on the scene and four people were transported to the hospital.
Two people are in critical condition and the other two are stable.
Details are limited at this time. This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New modifications coming to BRPD units
-
Gov. John Bel Edwards announces mask mandate for majority of residents staring...
-
Search suspended for missing teen in Amite River; search will resume Saturday...
-
Local restaurant owner shows appreciation to members of the National Guards fighting...
-
La. launching application for front-line stimulus checks next week