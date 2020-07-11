85°
Fatal car crash claims one life; emergency crews transport four people to hospital

Saturday, July 11 2020
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews are responding to a fatal car crash Saturday afternoon.

Around 2:45 p.m. the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the intersection of Old Hammond Highway and E. Carriage House Rd.

According to paramedics, one person was pronounced dead on the scene and four people were transported to the hospital.

Two people are in critical condition and the other two are stable. 

Details are limited at this time. This is a developing story. 

