Fatal car accident on LA 59 claims one life

Saturday, April 25 2020
MANDEVILLE - Early Friday morning, State Troopers responded to a serious injury crash  involving a pedestrian on LA 59 southbound near Alpha Blvd. in St. Tammany Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 33-year-old Christopher M. Jones of New Orleans.

Initial investigation led Troopers to determine that Jones was standing in the middle of LA 59 wearing dark clothing. He was then struck by a commercial vehicle and was then transported to a hospital. He would succumb to his injuries a short time later.

Blood samples were collected as part of the investigation. This is still ongoing and details are limited about this incident.

