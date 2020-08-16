Fatal Ascension Parish crash kills 71-year-old Prairieville man

PRAIRIEVILLE - A 71-year-old man died following a single-vehicle car crash in Ascension Parish on Sunday.

Around 5:30 p.m. Louisiana State Police responded to a crash on LA Hwy 42 east of LA Hwy 932.

The crash took the life of Charles Fontenot of Prairieville.

During an initial investigation troopers discovered that when Fontenot was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 42 in a 2006 Toyota Camry the vehicle ran off the roadway for reasons unknown. The vehicle ended up striking a tree bordering the roadway.

Troopers say that Fontenot was properly restrained at the time of the crash. He was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

A toxicology sample was taken from Fontenot for analysis. The investigation is ongoing.