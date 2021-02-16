Fast food frenzy, those without power rush to get a hot meal

BATON ROUGE – With power outages still in effect in East Baton Rouge Parish, those without power are waiting in long drive-thru lines at fast food joints waiting to get their hands on a hot meal.

“We have a lot of people without power and they need a hot meal, so we want to make sure we can provide for them,” said Jason Broome, the general manager at Domino’s off of Government.

For the past two days, the phones have been ringing off the hook.

“There’s a lot of people calling just being super grateful that were even here and that were open,” said Broome.

Felma White was one of the grateful customers Tuesday night.

“I have a stove but I’m scared of the carbon monoxide gas so we’ve just been bundling up,” said White. “Yeah, I need a meal.”