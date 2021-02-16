25°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fast food frenzy, those without power rush to get a hot meal

1 hour 5 minutes 21 seconds ago Tuesday, February 16 2021 Feb 16, 2021 February 16, 2021 10:16 PM February 16, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sydney Kern

BATON ROUGE – With power outages still in effect in East Baton Rouge Parish, those without power are waiting in long drive-thru lines at fast food joints waiting to get their hands on a hot meal.

“We have a lot of people without power and they need a hot meal, so we want to make sure we can provide for them,” said Jason Broome, the general manager at Domino’s off of Government.

For the past two days, the phones have been ringing off the hook.

“There’s a lot of people calling just being super grateful that were even here and that were open,” said Broome.

Felma White was one of the grateful customers Tuesday night.

“I have a stove but I’m scared of the carbon monoxide gas so we’ve just been bundling up,” said White. “Yeah, I need a meal.”

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days