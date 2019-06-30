Fast food employee accused of spitting on BRPD Lieutenant's burger

Image: Baton Rouge Police Department

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested an employee of a Sherwood Forest Blvd fast food restaurant after he was accused of spitting in a Baton Rouge Police Department Lieutenant’s food.

21-year-old Elijah Johnson was booked on charges of mingling harmful substances and resisting an officer Sunday.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. when the lieutenant arrived at the Dairy Queen, located in the 3400 block of Sherwood Forest Blvd, and ordered a hamburger. The arrest report says that when the officer’s burger was delivered to his table, he observed a clear substance on top of his bun that he believed was consistent with saliva.

BRPD officers came to the scene and collected two DNA swabs of the suspected saliva off the hamburger bun and submitted it to evidence.

Police then contacted the restaurant manager who was able to review security camera footage to observe Johnson grabbing the hamburger bun off of a rack and trying to back out of view of the cameras. The arrest report says that when Johnson thought he was out of camera view, he lifted the bun to his face for a brief moment then walked back to the hamburger making station to complete assembly of the officer’s sandwich.

When officers made contact with Johnson, he denied spitting on the bun, but he did tell police that he had several diseases including herpes. Investigators learned Johnson is on felony probation until October of 2018 for felony resisting an officer using force and also has an outstanding warrant through the Baton Rouge Constable’s Office.

Johnson was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the above charges.