84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fashion icon Gloria Vanderbilt dies at 95

1 hour 18 minutes 6 seconds ago Monday, June 17 2019 Jun 17, 2019 June 17, 2019 9:37 AM June 17, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: CNN

Reports say fashion designer and socialite Gloria Vanderbilt has died. She was 95.

The information was confirmed by her son Anderson Cooper, according to CNN.

Vanderbilt died at home with friends and family by her side.

"Gloria Vanderbilt was an extraordinary woman, who loved life, and lived it on her own terms," Cooper said in a statement. "She was a painter, a writer, and designer but also a remarkable mother, wife, and friend. She was 95 years old, but ask anyone close to her, and they'd tell you, she was the youngest person they knew, the coolest, and most modern."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days