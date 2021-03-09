64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Farmers Insurance returns to Louisiana after 7-year absence

3 hours 34 minutes 22 seconds ago Tuesday, March 09 2021 Mar 9, 2021 March 09, 2021 5:43 AM March 09, 2021 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Farmers Insurance intends to return to Louisiana to offer automobile, homeowners, condo and renters insurance, Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon announced Monday, saying he approved the rate filings.

The company — the nation’s ninth largest property insurer — started selling homeowner policies in Louisiana in 1999, but left Louisiana’s market in 2014, Donelon said.

Farmers is returning to Louisiana as it part of a broad expansion into the East and South in recent years, the insurance department said. Farmers plans to offer policies in all 64 Louisiana parishes.

“The addition of a major national company to the roster of insurers offering property and automobile insurance in our state is a huge win for consumer choice and cost,” Donelon said in a statement.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days