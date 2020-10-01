Latest Weather Blog
Fantasy football week 4 preview with Who2Start's Darin Tietgen
BATON ROUGE - Darin Tietgen from Who2Start.com joined Sports 2's Reggie Chatman to preview week 4 in fantasy football.
When asked about the New Orleans Saints following a few rocky weeks, Tietgen said a boost is to come for the offense.
"Alvin Kamara, man what a stud. That guy is doing everything from just looking like an absolute fantasy stud and NFL stud as just your usual run-of-the-mill running back he is not. You know, he is the 'do everything' guy for the Saints," Tietgen said.
As for Drew Brees, Tietgen says he is likely "in the decline" of his career because of his older age.
"Obviously, once you get to be his age your skills are going to drop off a little bit, but Sean Payton is a smart guy. Drew Brees is a smart guy. They are going to tailor that offense to his skill set," Tietgen said. "And with a guy like Alvin Kamara coming out the backfield, a guy like Michael Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders looks like he's starting to step up a bit. This offense is going to be fine."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livingston School Board shoots down teacher-inspired committee, approves committee presented by school...
-
Child, 6, shot by sibling accidentally outside Family Dollar in Ascension Parish
-
Fantasy football week 4 preview with Who2Start's Darin Tietgen
-
5 arrested after being caught throwing molotov cocktails at homes
-
Antique paradise up for auction this weekend in Zachary
Sports Video
-
Fantasy football week 4 preview with Who2Start's Darin Tietgen
-
Recruiting look at local WR's Chris Hilton and Brian Thomas
-
Friday Night Blitz: Week 1 09-25-2020
-
LSU changing the recruiting game with prospect led visits
-
LSU football returns Saturday with no tailgating, 25% capacity in Death Valley