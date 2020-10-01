Fantasy football week 4 preview with Who2Start's Darin Tietgen

BATON ROUGE - Darin Tietgen from Who2Start.com joined Sports 2's Reggie Chatman to preview week 4 in fantasy football.

When asked about the New Orleans Saints following a few rocky weeks, Tietgen said a boost is to come for the offense.

"Alvin Kamara, man what a stud. That guy is doing everything from just looking like an absolute fantasy stud and NFL stud as just your usual run-of-the-mill running back he is not. You know, he is the 'do everything' guy for the Saints," Tietgen said.

As for Drew Brees, Tietgen says he is likely "in the decline" of his career because of his older age.

"Obviously, once you get to be his age your skills are going to drop off a little bit, but Sean Payton is a smart guy. Drew Brees is a smart guy. They are going to tailor that offense to his skill set," Tietgen said. "And with a guy like Alvin Kamara coming out the backfield, a guy like Michael Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders looks like he's starting to step up a bit. This offense is going to be fine."