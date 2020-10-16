71°
Latest Weather Blog
Fantasy Football Focus Week 6 with Reggie Chatman and Darin Tietgen
As the NFL head into Week 6, WBRZ Sports Reporter Reggie Chatman interviews Darin Tietgen from Who2Start.com for Fantasy Advice.
On this week's segment, the duo break down the players that will you should pick up and well as where the Saints offense will be affected from a fantasy perspective once Michael Thomas returns.
For more head to Who2Start.com and use the promo code 'WBRZ' for a discount on their premium Fantasy advice. Make sure to follow Darin Titgen.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Liberty High principal placed on leave after apparent rant over players kneeling...
-
New and improved College Dr. on the horizon for safer, smoother travels;...
-
BRPD reviewing warrant procedure after cops shock family early Wednesday morning
-
Child shot, critically injured in Zion City near Glen Oaks Middle School
-
St. James bonfires still planned for Christmas Eve; festival activities canceled this...