Fantasy author Terry Pratchett dies at 66

4 years 6 months 1 week ago Thursday, March 12 2015 Mar 12, 2015 March 12, 2015 9:45 AM March 12, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press

LONDON - Fantasy writer Terry Pratchett, creator of the "Discworld" series and author of more than 70 books, has died at the age of 66.

Pratchett, who suffered from a very rare form of early onset Alzheimer's disease, had earned wide respect throughout Britain with his dignified campaign for the right of critically ill patients to choose assisted suicide.

Transworld Publishers say Pratchett died Thursday at his home, "with his cat sleeping on his bed surrounded by his family."

