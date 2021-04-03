Fantastic weather through Easter weekend

Today and Tonight:

Expect an increase in cloud cover Saturday afternoon, but all will stay dry. Highs will warm to near 70. Tonight, we'll continue to see a few clouds overhead. Lows won't be as chilly as this morning, mainly in the mid to upper 40s.



Looking Ahead:



Moving into next week, we will be on a warming trend as moisture starts to increase across the area. Highs will warm into the 80s by Tuesday - which is also when we will bring back a slight chance for showers. A disturbance will likely bring a better chance for showers and a few thunderstorms by Thursday.



-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

