Fans return to Tiger Stadium for LSU's first home game

Football returns to Tiger Stadium but in a much different way this year.



"It's different from a normal game day. It seems to be much more subdued right now," said Tiger fan, John Soldani.



Normally the stadium is packed with fans, but not today due to the 25% stadium capacity limitation. However, fans are taking their celebrations elsewhere as the Tigers battle it out on the field.



"It's pretty unusual to look out here and not see your friends that you normally see every year," said Tiger fan, Joe Yargo.



Since tailgating is not allowed on campus, Yargo brought in the Tigers' first home game near the back of his truck with just family.



"We're just trying to have a good time and enjoy what little tailgating they allow us. We've been coming here for 20 years, so why give it up now," said Yargo.



Fans say no matter where they're celebrating, that Tiger energy will still be felt.



Cardboard cut outs of dedicated fans are placed throughout the stadium to help fill some of those gaps.



"Game day is still exciting. We're here to support the team. The vibe and the atmosphere is still going to be live. It just looks a little different that's all," said Tiger fan, Shauna Gross.



Law enforcement was also present around Tiger Stadium. They were there to break up large gatherings, and to make sure fans follow social distancing guidelines.