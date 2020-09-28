Fans react to Tigers' season opener loss

BATON ROUGE - Tiger fans are still stunned a day after the 2019 National Champions lost to the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

"I was very surprised, very disappointed," John Marshall, an LSU alumnus said.

The Sulphur native has been following the Tigers since he was in high school.

"They lost 14 players last year, and many of the team leaders left with the group that went on to enter the NFL," said Marshall.

Fellow Tiger fan, Joseph Vinson, was also surprised about the loss, but he says he's relying more on the coaching staff and not the players to step up.



"I have a lot a faith in our coaches that we'll get on the same page to rebound and make a good effort next week," Vinson said.



Those who attended the game say the Tigers could have used a full stadium of fans, to help root them on to a victory.

"It was a tough day," Frank Lacour, who attended the game said.



He said it didn't feel right with only 25% of the fans allowed in.



"The atmosphere wasn't really what it normally is. There definitely was a different vibe, " Lacour said.

Frank's son, Barennan Lacour, who attends LSU sat in the student section during the game.

He says it was practically empty. "It was dead," Barennan Lacour said.



"When you make a good play, and the students and the rest of the stadium goes crazy, I know, especially on defense, the team feeds off of that." Barennan Lacour



Fans are chalking up the loss as a learning experience, and they expect their LSU Tigers to bounce back when they play Vanderbilt on Saturday.