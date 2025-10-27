Fans react to Brian Kelly being dismissed as head coach of LSU Football team

BATON ROUGE - LSU is searching for a new head coach after firing Brian Kelly. Some Tigers fans feel relieved that a coaching shakeup is happening.

"I was elated, happy, I was ready for him to be gone," said an LSU fan.

Kelly was let go on Sunday after a demoralizing loss to Texas A&M.

"I think that was more than the final straw. I've been hearing about Brian Kelly since last year, and we're only now doing it. The game was really disappointing," said Demetrius Smith, an LSU student.

LSU student Pierce Ulloa thinks Kelly and offensive coordinator Joe Sloan's firing is questionable.

"I don't really feel like he deserved to be fired mid-season, but firing both the head coach and offensive coordinator doesn’t make much sense. It cuts all hopes of winning. Changing coaches midseason shifts everything. I support coaching changes and culture shifts, but midseason isn’t the right time. It hurts the team," he said

LSU announced they are looking for a new coach, and fans told WBRZ they want someone who embodies LSU’s spirit.

"I think we just need to get back to Tiger football, with a strong defense, playing passionately. We have a big fan base behind us, and we need to play for that brand and fit into the culture here," LSU senior Caden Beugard said.





