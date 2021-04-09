Fans gather to support hospitalized rapper, DMX

NEW YORK - A well-known rap artist with a host of staunch supporters who remained fans throughout the artist's many run-ins with law enforcement is once again the subject of their support and prayers as he remains hospitalized, on life support.

According to TMZ, Earl Simmons, who is widely known as 'DMX,' remains in a New York hospital on life support after suffering a heart attack and being rushed to the healthcare facility on April 2.

The following day, the rapper's attorney, Murray Richman, confirmed that Simmons was on life support and comatose.

In a Thursday, April 8 report, TMZ stated, "As of late Thursday night, the rapper's manager and close friend Steve Rifkind told TMZ ... his condition has not changed. However, sources close to his family tell us, X's mother, Arnett Simmons, his fiancée, Desiree Lindstrom, his ex-wife, Tashera Simmons and his baby mama, Yadira Borrego, along with his children, have become a tight-knit group over the last week while praying for improvement."

The rapper's family members and fans continue to offer words of encouragement to Simmons' loved ones and prayers on his behalf.

Simmons is reportedly the father of 15 children, and he rose to fame in the early 1990's with the release of his debut album, It's Dark and Hell Is Hot.

His encounters with members of law enforcement and legal issues appeared to begin in the late 1990's when he was charged with weapons possession.

Simmons' most recent jail stint ended in January of 2019 after being charged with 14 federal counts of tax fraud as well as drug-related charges. These charges led to his being sentenced to one year in prison followed by three years of supervised release, in addition to a required payment of $2.29 million in restitution to the government.

Simmons, a native of New York, is 50 years of age.