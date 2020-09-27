Fans find a way to tailgate for LSU's first football game during the pandemic

BATON ROUGE - Dozens of residents came out for the tailgate at the Pointe-Marie new subdivision on River Road.

"You can't talk about LSU, without talking about tailgating," Lauren Jones said.

Jones who lives in Pointe-Marie is a big Tiger fan and attended the tailgate party after LSU banned tailgating during the pandemic.

"I love tailgating!" Jones said.

Fans watched the game on a huge 25 ft. theater quality big screen.

Plenty of games were provided for the kids, and the tailgate favorite, cornhole was also set up.

Temperature checks were taken for everyone who attended the tailgate, but some fans weren't worried about that.

"We're not concerned about that today," Kaleigh Portelli said.

Resident and business owner, Portelli reserved a VIP tent for guests.



"Tents are spread out. There's a huge grassy field where the kids can run around at a safe distance," Portelli said.



Organizers secured a special permit in order to have the outdoor watch party.



"We went through all of the procedures with all our vendors, making sure that they had all the proper protocol and safety factors with our signage. Hand sanitizer was supplied so people will be safe in this environment."Rahoul Gillaume, the event organizer said.

Pointe-Marie plans to hold a tailgate for every Tiger game this season.