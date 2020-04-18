70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Fans' fall football experience will likely be very different, governor says

Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - The governor said during a news conference Friday, fans' experience at LSU football games in the fall are more cloudy than clear as the state still grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports leagues - from pros to collegiate - are looking at how to breathe life back into sports amid social distancing rules put in place by federal and local leaders.  Some have thought aloud if teams could play in empty stadiums with fans watching on TV.

The governor said there was no way, as of Friday (April 17), to assume what may be the case come fall.

LSU said earlier in the week it had no plans to release about what changes may be made to LSU sports.

Click HERE for the latest virus cases in Louisiana.  Watch live breaking news reports related to COVID-19 here.

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

