Fans' Choice Player of the Week: Taj Callahan

BATON ROUGE - Episcopal running back Taj Callahan lit up the scoreboard in the Knights' 66-57 win over Country Day in week three of the season. Callahan rushed for 267 yards and five touchdowns.

This is the senior's first season playing running back full time for Episcopal after starting at linebacker for three years. The Knights were thin at the position and called upon Callahan to step up for his team.

"As a running back, he has a linebacker's mentality. He's looking for contact. He's just got instincts and it just comes natural to him," Episcopal head coach Travis Bourgeois says.

While the transition to offense seems to be working out well for Callahan and the Knights' offense, there was a learning curve for him to overcome.

"Just being patient because you know at linebacker, you're going, going, going trying to get the tackle, so I'm trying to throttle down and be patient and let my gaps open up and know when to take off, when to accelerate, when to stop, when to let my blocks settle and let the gaps open up for me," Callahan said.

While he's now embraced his role as a two-way player, Episcopal is still reliant on their offense to be explosive as they coach up a young defense.

Coach Bourgeois says it is "a welcomed pressure that our offense knew going into it and they're accepting the challenge."

Episcopal is 1-2 on the season after picking up their first win over Country Day. They'll open up district play at East Feliciana on Friday.