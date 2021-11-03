Fans' Choice Player of the Week 9: Woodlawn's Amani Givens

BATON ROUGE - Woodlawn got a big win over previously undefeated Catholic High on Friday night, and running back Amani Givens played the best game of his career.

"I go to every game with an underdog mentality. I've wanted to beat Catholic ever since I've been here. I wanted to show other teams that it was possible," Givens said.

"We knew that we had to have a big game, so you know, being able to see him come in and run the ball the way he ran 161 yards, three touchdowns, and definitely that one at the end there. The 50-yard breakaway touchdown and that was a big, a big, big, big play," Woodlawn head coach Marcus Randall said.

What's impressive about Givens' performance is how much he had to overcome to get here. Over the summer, Amani got into a major car accident, which almost forced him to miss the season.

"I was bleeding everywhere in the car flipped over. I didn't know if I was going to be able to play football again. I'm blessed to say that the only thing that happened to me was just a hand injury. You know, I thought I was gonna be out for the season. After that, I went to rehab twice, three times a week," Givens said.

"To bounce back from that and still to carry the ball and still do the things that he's able to do right now and bounce back that so fast. I think that just says a whole lot about him," Randall said.

Givens is called 'The Hulk' on the field, but off the field, he's one of the best students at Woodlawn with a 3.8 GPA.