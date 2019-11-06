Fans' Choice Award Winner Week 10: Ian Brian

Becoming a first year starter at quarterback already has its challenges. For one, you automatically become one of the faces of the team. For two, you have to follow in the footsteps of the previous quarterback and be constantly compared to him.

But lets throw in that you have to learn a new offense under a new offensive coordinator. That's the story of Catholic quarterback Ian Brian.

The growth process has been steady for Brian throughout the year, with his best performance coming next week against East Ascension. The Bears' junior passed for 246 yards and four touchdowns against the Trojans to lead Catholic to a 58-28 victory.

Brian has been ready for this moment for quite some time, not only because of his coaching at Catholic, but also because of a special trainer he works with in his off time.