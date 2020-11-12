Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 6 - Andre Haynes

BATON ROUGE- Parkview Baptist wide receiver Andre Haynes has been the Eagles best receiver this season, scoring touchdowns in 5 of 6 games this season.

Last Friday, he made a one handed touchdown catch that landed him as the number 3 play on ESPN's Top-10 Plays.

To learn more about Andre, watch the full story above.