60°
Latest Weather Blog
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 6 - Andre Haynes
BATON ROUGE- Parkview Baptist wide receiver Andre Haynes has been the Eagles best receiver this season, scoring touchdowns in 5 of 6 games this season.
Last Friday, he made a one handed touchdown catch that landed him as the number 3 play on ESPN's Top-10 Plays.
To learn more about Andre, watch the full story above.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Central sales tax revenue on the rise despite COVID-19 regulations
-
St. Helena schools plan to test all students for COVID, closing campuses...
-
Paralyzed former BRPD officer severely injured in crash granted easier access to...
-
OLOL doctor out on $10,000 bond after allegedly attacking SU student-athlete
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 6 - Andre Haynes
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 6 - Andre Haynes
-
Scotlandville edges Zachary 13-12 for sole possession of District 4-5A
-
Expectations for Kwon Alexander for the Saints; Fantasy Focus Week 9 Full
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 5 - Nicholas Johnson
-
'Get it out the mud,' Scotlandville's emotional journey to 4-0