Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 5 - Nicholas Johnson

St. Michael junior Nicholas Johnson had himself an efficient night for the Warriors.

He touched the ball 5 times in a win over Broadmoor and scored 4 times.

"Well it was a great individual performance, but it was done all week with him preparing and coaching preparing and putting himself in a good spot," said St. Michael head coach Joey Sanchez.

"I didn't think about it as me having a big night. It was really just the team in general," said Johnson.

Watch the story above for more on Johnson.