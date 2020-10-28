76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 4 - Jacoby Howard

52 minutes 30 seconds ago Wednesday, October 28 2020 Oct 28, 2020 October 28, 2020 8:26 PM October 28, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Reggie Chatman

PORT ALLEN- Port Allen swiss army knife Jacoby Howard plays with a confidence that has led him to plenty of success.

"I'm unstoppable. If I play like how I'm supposed to play, nobody can stop me or stay in front of me," said Howard.

He's become a force on both sides of the football, playing quarterback and corner back.

"Big time players make big time plays in big time games and that is what he does," said Port Allen head coach Don Gibson.

He made plenty of big time plays for Port Allen in a district win against East Feliciana where Howard threw 2 touchdown passes, ran in a touchdown and finished with 2 interceptions while playing defense.

For Howard's full story, click the video above. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days