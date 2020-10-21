71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 3 - Ryan Armwood

1 hour 21 minutes 28 seconds ago Wednesday, October 21 2020 Oct 21, 2020 October 21, 2020 9:53 PM October 21, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Reggie Chatman

BATON ROUGE- Episcopal running back Ryan Armwood has been on a tear during the 2020 season.

Coming into last weekend, Armwood had 8 touchdowns through two weeks of play. He added 4 more against Catholic Pointe Coupee to earn him the Fans' Choice Award for week 3.

For Armwood's full story, click the link above.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days