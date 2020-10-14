73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 2 - Jeremey Fowler Jr.

48 minutes 33 seconds ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 October 14, 2020 7:13 PM October 14, 2020 in Fans Choice
Source: WBRZ
By: Reggie Chatman

West Feliciana wide receiver Jeremey Fowler Jr. had himself an efficient outing against Baker during week 2.

Only had two catches, but both went for long touchdowns as the Saints got the win 39-0.

Fowler finished with 138 yards receiving. For more on Fowler, watch his story above.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days