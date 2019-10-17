Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 6- Sam Kennerson

Heading into a rivalry game against Denham Springs that was more than 70 games in the making, Central quarterback Sam Kennerson wanted to have a special performance.

It doesn't get much more special than throwing for 3 touchdowns while also running for a 55-yard score in a 42-13 win over their rival.

"We trust him. He is going to do some checks at the line. He's going to do some things that a first year starter or a second year starter is not going to be able to do," said Central offensive coordinator Zack Morris. "We put a lot on him in order to get him in the best position possible."

A big part of what has made this season so special for Sam during their undefeated season so far is the fact he is able to play some wide receiver as well. So far this season, that is a position he has excelled at.

"When I'm at wide out, it gives the team a different look," said Kennerson.

"You move him to wide out, the numbers in the box decrease. If they're going to cheat out towards him, we have numbers inside the box to run the football well," said Morris.

"Then, when I'm at quarterback, there is no telling what I'm going to do," said Kennerson.

It's Sam's freakish athletic ability that has allowed him to move seamlessly between both offensive positions, while also playing some corner back. That extra practice helps considering that he will be playing corner at Southern Alabama next year.

Maybe the biggest thing that separates Sam is his ability to recognize and read defenses.

"I can recognize every coverage that we have and hat a defense can get in. I've been doing it for four years now. That's fun," said Kennerson.