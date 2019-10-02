Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 4- Kee Hawkins

BATON ROUGE-When you see the way that 5-foot-9 Live Oak running back Kee Hawkins totes the football, it is easy to recognize the amount of work the senior puts in on the field and in the weight room.

"My squat is at 620. My bench is at 405 and my power clean is at 350," said Hawkins.

"He is so strong and so compact that as a defender, he's not that fun to take down," said Live Oak head coach Brett Beard.

"They tell me you run the ball 'You drag them,'" continued Hawkins. "I don't realize it. I just do it. Sometimes it just happens."

For Kee, it seems to happen in some of the biggest moments.

On the road against the defending 1A State Champion Kentwood Kangaroos, Kee ran for 269 yards, had 53 yards receiving and 4 touchdowns including what would end up being the go ahead score.

"It means a lot because I know that night we started off slower than we wanted to," said Hawkins. "If we start off fast the way that we want to, I can probably make way more than that."

Another thing driving Kee and the rest of the Live Oak team is the fact that they have a chance to rewrite the history books and go 5-0 for the first time in program history.

That is why Kee, who is one of the bigger leaders and one of the team selected captains, continues to push the rest of the guys to put in the work day in and day out.

Kee Hawkins- I try to tell my teammates they are better than they are. We are a family here. I see big things happening this year."



Live Oak will host the two time 5A defending champion Zachary Broncos on Friday at 7 p.m.