Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 3- Matthew Langlois

NEW ROADS- Catholic-Pointe Coupee's game against Central Private on Sept. 19th was moved from New Roads to Zachary High school because of lightning at the Hornet's NRG Field.

After delaying the game for more than 2.5 hours, Hornet running back Matthew Langlois had some pent up energy he was ready to unleash.

"The anticipation made it a lot worse. I was just ready to go out there and play football. I guess a little longer waiting made me play harder," said Langlois.

That mindset worked as Langois finished with 59-yards rushing on 7 attempts and 3 touchdowns. He also caught one ball for 42-yards and ran it into the endzone. He was also a force defensively at safety and finished with 6 tackles and 3 pass breakups.

"Both sides I'm just trying to go out there a stick somebody," said Langlois.

"He's such a devastating runner that there is times that you think he is about the juke you, but the only thing on his mind is flattening you," said Catholic-Pointe Coupee head coach David Simoneaux. "He is one of our most ferocious players defensively. Then on offense, every time he touches the ball you stand up out of your seat. If he touches it, he has a chance to take it the distance."

The performance meant more to Langlois because of the journey it took to get here. After playing through a torn labrum in both baseball and football for some time, Matthew got surgery in March, but managed to rehab quickly enough to play this season.

"Recovery was supposed to be 5 or 6 months. I worked my butt off so I came back in 5," said Langlois.

"He was a guy from a rehab standpoint that we didn't have to stay on because he was so hungry to get back," said Simoneaux.

"Once I got back I told myself that I was going to go hard," said Langlois.

"What he does for us on both sides of the football and on special teams is nothing short of just spectacular," said Simoneaux.

Catholic of Pointe Coupee will host Riverside Academy on Sept. 27th.