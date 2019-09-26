Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 2- Jai Williams

Ascension Catholic running back Jai Williams didn't need anymore motivation after hearing his name brought up by the opposing coach before last Friday's game.

According to an article on Varsity Sports Now Louisiana, Riverside Academy head coach was talking about Williams when he said “I don’t think that overall he will be the most talented back we will see but he may be the hardest runner that we face. He has a never-say-die type of attitude. It’s going to take 11 guys running to the ball all night on defense to keep him corralled"

The first line was all Williams needed to get himself ready for last Friday's win.

"I made sure I went into this game angry to prove to them I was going to be the best back they were going to face," said Williams.

Williams proved how good he was and more. He finished with 228 yards and 4 touchdowns on only 12 carries. It was a performance that his head coach Benny Saia has come to expect.

"I hope the coach this week would say the same thing for me," said Saia. "He had an extraordinary night, but for him it is kind of old hat because he does it every game"

Williams also plays outside linebacker for the Bulldogs and finished with double digit tackles on defense.

"I love hitting people, and then running back, I love running and hitting people. It's like a win win," said Williams.

Another motivating factor for the senior is the fact he is trying to build his own legacy. His father Germaine "Juice" Williams played running back at LSU spent some time in the NFL. He also holds the Ascension Catholic record for career rushing yards. After 3 years, Jai has put himself in a position this year to break it if he has a great year.

"They call me 'Little Juice.' I want to be 'Big Juice' because I feel like I'm going to break his record with ease," said Williams ."That's been my ultimate goal since I got to this school. I want to beat my dads record and retire my jersey."

Ascension Catholic returns to action on Friday when they head on the road for a matchup with Slaughter Community Charter at 7 p.m.