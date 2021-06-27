Fans can hear from new LSU baseball coach Monday night

BATON ROUGE -- A picture of Jay Johnson next to his name is already on display on a large jumbotron at Alex Box Stadium.

Johnson will be introduced as the head baseball coach Monday night inside the stadium, making his remarks around 5 p.m. Fans can watch in-person in the stands. There will be a press conference streamed beforehand starting at 4:30 p.m.

LSU officially announced the new hiring Friday. Johnson will be replacing Paul Mainieri who retired after the Tigers season this year.

Johnson was previously the head coach at Arizona and led the team to two College World Series performances.

This is the second head coach hire at LSU this year. In April, the University hired Kim Mulkey as the head women's basketball coach.

