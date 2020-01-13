Fan turns jean jackets into eye-catching LSU gear

BATON ROUGE - With the LSU football team rising to the top, fans have shown their support in all kinds of creative ways. But one particular fan used his artistic ability and a denham twist to represent the purple and gold.

"I've been painting since I was three years old but since I graduated from LSU in fine arts that's when it became a business,” Joseph Turpin said.

For a while, Turpin wowed audiences by painting live, at weddings. This ended when jean jackets became his preferred canvas. But, he says there was definitely a learning curve.

"Painting jackets was something I didn't have an idea on how to do. So I looked into it and did a little research,” Joseph said.

The driving force behind behind the idea was his wife, Mari. She asked him to paint her jean jacket with a tiger so she could wear it while tailgating.

“So he did. I wore it tailgating, and it exploded. Before we knew it, we had over 30 orders for tigers alone,” Mari said.

The jackets continued to roll with all kinds of customized designs from tigers, to the iconic "Burreaux" jersey and even Coach O. Joseph would spend hours on each jacket, painting two a day.

"It's not just a painting that you put on the wall. It's a painting you wear,” Joseph said.

His art was catching eyes all over the nation, but Mari says it’s been a long time coming

"I've kinda been waiting for it the whole four years I've been with him. I was like, someday it's going to explode. I think this was his moment, and finally he's gotten the recognition he deserves,” Mari said.

But what shocked the Turpins most was meeting Louisiana’s Heisman winner himself.

“Joe burrow for one... I did a jacket for his girlfriend and his mom and we got kind of connected with them,” Joseph said.

The orders have continued to stack up, even after the holidays, and Joseph says he has two more Louisiana legends he hopes to meet.

"Coach O definitely, I would love to meet Coach O and Drew Brees."

While Joseph and Mari weren't able to make it to the National Championship game, they did represent the Tigers on the slopes in Colorado. Joseph painted a Tiger on the back of Mari's ski jacket, so even miles away they were still repping LSU.

Next up for the Turpins is a plan to make jackets for Mardi Gras. You can learn more about there jackets and designs on Joseph's Instagram page: @turpinartllc