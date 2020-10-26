Member of cleaning crew allegedly mugged, beat fan at Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE - LSU officials believe a member of a cleaning crew contracted to work at Tiger Stadium violently mugged a fan during Saturday's football game.

The attack involved a man in his 60s and occurred in one of Tiger Stadium's bathrooms. Police identified the suspect as Gary Walker, 19, Monday evening.

According to a Facebook post from family, the victim was attacked in a multi-stall restroom located on the stadium's lower level. He noticed the restroom was occupied by several people and a man dressed as a Tiger Stadium employee who appeared to be busy cleaning the bathroom.

However, when the other guests in the restroom left, the stadium worker locked the bathroom door, approached him from behind, hit him over the head several times, and stole his wallet. The man was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries.

A university spokesperson announced the arrest Monday and said Walker appeared to be a member of a contracted cleaning crew that was working the game, not directly affiliated with LSU.

The manager of the cleaning service told police they were first alerted to the incident after several people reported Walker was "bragging" about the attack.

Walker is facing a charge of second-degree robbery.