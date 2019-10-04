73°
Famous 'fab' French bulldog, Bruley, dies at 10

2 hours 2 minutes 49 seconds ago Friday, October 04 2019 Oct 4, 2019 October 04, 2019 5:41 AM October 04, 2019 in News
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff
Television personality Bobby Berk pictured with 'Bruley'

Bruley, the French bulldog from Netflix's Queer Eye series has died as a result of heart complications.

The dog, who appeared in multiple episodes of the show, was remembered by the Queer Eye Twitter account and members of the so-called Fab 5 -- the men at the center of the series -- on Thursday.

"RIP my furry little friend," wrote Bobby Berk. "You brought joy to so many with your jump kisses, grunts and even your farts. You were the best little sidekick we could have had."

Fans have been using social media to send condolences to the popular Fab 5.

 

