Famous 'fab' French bulldog, Bruley, dies at 10

Bruley, the French bulldog from Netflix's Queer Eye series has died as a result of heart complications.

The dog, who appeared in multiple episodes of the show, was remembered by the Queer Eye Twitter account and members of the so-called Fab 5 -- the men at the center of the series -- on Thursday.

"RIP my furry little friend," wrote Bobby Berk. "You brought joy to so many with your jump kisses, grunts and even your farts. You were the best little sidekick we could have had."

Fans have been using social media to send condolences to the popular Fab 5.