Family wants child arrested in school bus chase sent to mental health facility; trial set for December

BATON ROUGE - A child who allegedly took a stolen school bus on a joy ride earlier this month will go to trial in early December.

Attorneys representing the 11-year-old entered a not guilty plea during a virtual court hearing Monday morning.

The child was arrested Oct. 11 after a pursuit involving Baton Rouge police, which ended in a crash. Officers said the child sped down busy roadways in the stolen bus and even taunted police during the chase.

During the hearing Monday, family said they were in favor of sending the boy to a mental health institute because he's repeatedly run away from home. The child is currently in the care of his aunt.

A trial date is set for Dec. 7.