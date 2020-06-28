Family thankful for community support after pregnant woman dies of coronavirus

BATON ROUGE - The family of 29-year-old Allie Guidry said the outpouring of support they have been shown following her death has been nothing short of overwhelming.

The family said Guidry who had no underlying health conditions was diagnosed with COVID-19 last month and spent the past three weeks on a ventilator. Her mother said she was getting better and was scheduled to get off of the vent today, but she took a turn for the worse and died Thursday.

"I got a call yesterday morning around 4 a.m.," Guidry's fiance Michael Conish said. "They were saying she's not doing too good. I called Denise, and we got a second call for us to go to the hospital. Once you get that call, it's not too good."

Doctors managed to deliver her baby, Madaline Marie, four months early. Madaline weighed in at two pounds and currently remains in the NICU at Woman's Hospital, according to the family. That's when they also learned that Allie didn't make it.

"When we first made it into the family room, a doctor came in and was asking what is the relation to the patient," Conish recalled. "I said spouse... And he said, 'no, you're the dad. I have your daughter in the next room.' I was just speechless because when I first got there my first concern was her, Aline."

As of today, the baby was still in the NICU, but doctors reduced the amount of oxygen she needed. The family called that a good sign.

Denise Boudreaux said her daughter's death has taken an unexpected toll on her. She just lost her mother in January, and recently moved to the Baton Rouge area to be closer to her daughter to help with the grandkids.

"She had an infectious smile," Boudreaux said as she fought back tears. "She lit up a room, kind heart. Before she started working in Baton Rouge, she worked as a caregiver for handicapped people."

As this family deals with a flood of emotions, the grief from losing a loved one and the joy from the birth of another, they continue to ask for prayers for baby Madaline, who will need a lot of care and support.

"Take this virus seriously, but don't stop living your life," Conish said. "Because, when you think it can't happen to you, it can happen."

As this family mourns, they are eternally grateful for everyone who has prayed for them after hearing of their story.

"We just want to thank everybody," Boudreaux said. "We didn't expect this at all. The love they show us is just awesome."

If you would like to help the family with medical and funeral expenses, you can do so by clicking here.